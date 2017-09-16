ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday said it would soon respond to India’s plea for convicted spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s release in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

A foreign ministry statement issued here said Pakistan had received the Memorial (written pleadings) from the ICJ, submitted by India in the Jadhav’s case.

“The Memorial is under consideration by a team of lawyers and experts, led by the attorney general of Pakistan [Ashtar Ausaf],” said the statement.

It added: “The position of the Government of Pakistan, especially highlighting the acts of espionage, terrorism and sabotage committed by Commander Jadhav in Pakistan, which resulted in the loss of many precious and innocent lives of Pakistanis, would soon be submitted at the ICJ.”

This week, India submitted its written pleadings to the ICJ.

The court had in May suspended the death sentence of Jadhav pending a final judgment as India sought intervention to save the spy.

The ICJ’s May order read: “Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings.”

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: “India has submitted its Memorial to the ICJ in the Jadhav case involving egregious violation of Vienna Convention on Consular Relations 1963 by Pakistan. This is in furtherance of our application filed before the court on May 8.”

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that Jadhav was on record to have confessed many terrorist attacks within Pakistan, which caused loss of many precious and innocent lives of Pakistanis and inflicted material losses.

“Many citizens also suffered from life threatening and lifetime injuries due to Commander Jadhav’s subversive activities. Therefore, we must be mindful of India’s mischievous designs and motive. Since India was caught red-handed with irrefutable evidence in a case in which its state institutions and state actors are involved in terrorism, terror financing and subversive activities in a sovereign state, it is trying to divert international community’s attention from the real issue,” he contended.

Jadhav and his accomplices, Zakaria said, caused immense sufferings to the Pakistani nation.

The confessions of Jadhav, he said were a testimony to the Indian involvement in perpetrating terrorism and terror financing.

Zakaria said that India had submitted its Memorial on September 13th in the ICJ and Pakistan would submit its counter Memorial to the ICJ by December 13th.

“However, we should be mindful of the case at hand. India is trying to bring out the humanitarian aspect of a person who has made a public confession on how he was launched by India to carry out subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan,” he said.

Pakistan believes the ICJ has no jurisdiction to hear Indian Jadhav’s case as it was linked to Pakistan’s security.

India had approached the top UN court after Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April this year for his role in terrorism.

The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent was found guilty of conducting espionage activities in the country.

Ignoring all evidence, India however, claims he was kidnapped from Iran last year.

The trial against Jadhav was conducted under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secret Act of 1923.

Tension between Pakistan and India has been running high since July 2016 after the killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani.

The occupant Indian forces killed dozens of protesters to quell the following agitation.

Tensions rose further when New Delhi blamed Pakistan for the September 2016 Uri attack, which inflicted the heaviest toll on the Indian army in a single incident in 14 years.

Nineteen soldiers were killed in the strike.

Pakistan denied any link.

Jadhav’s conviction added to the tension.

Pakistan and India have fought four wars - including one undeclared war - since partition of British India in 1947.

In addition, there had been many border skirmishes and military stand-offs.