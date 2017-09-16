Pakistan and the United States have agreed to make combined efforts to combat the Improvised Explosive Device threat, reported Radio Pakistan.

The agreement came during the visit of Director of the US Department of Defence's Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organization Lieutenant General Michael Shields to Pakistan.

During the visit, General Shields and his delegation met with the Pakistani Army's Chief of General Staff, the Director General of Military Operations and officials from the Interior Ministry.

He also met with the Chairman of the Pakistani Army's Counter Improvised Explosive Device Organization to discuss initiatives, training and other areas of military cooperation between the two countries.

General Shields also visited the Counter IED, Explosives and Munitions School at the Military College of Engineering in Risalpur.

The Commandant of the Military College of Engineering briefed General Shields on their efforts to train soldiers to detect and neutralize IEDs and other emerging battlefield and operational threats.

Speaking on the occasion, General Shields said the IED threat, is a complex issue that requires all of our collective efforts to deal with it.