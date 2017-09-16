ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan and China are united to foil conspiracies of the enemies against the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He was talking to Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong. Both discussed different aspects of bilateral relations.

During the meeting held on Friday evening, they discussed Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC) and matters related to training of law enforcement institutions.

The minister said exemplary relations between Pakistan and China were based on mutual affection and economic and defence cooperation.

The Chinese ambassador expressed satisfaction at the security arrangements for the Chinese citizens, working on the projects of CPEC.

They exchanged views on sharing of information between the two countries and professional training of law enforcement agencies on modern lines.

Ahsan said Balochistan province had great importance in the context of CPEC project.

The Interior Minister said due to security conditions, Frontier Corps Balochistan had been divided into northern and southern zones.

CPEC is the symbol of fraternal ties between the two countries, he added.

The Chinese ambassador assured of all kind of cooperation to improve the professional capacity of civil armed forces of Pakistan.