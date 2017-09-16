LAHORE - After a one-day stay in the City, Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif left for Turkey on Friday.

According to a handout, the visit of the chief minister was of extraordinarily significant in wake of Turkey’s cooperation in public welfare projects.

The purpose of this tour was to ensure effective implementation of ongoing projects in different fields including health, transport, law and order and solid waste management; besides finalising the scope of launch of new projects. In this regard, the treatment of sewerage water in mega cities is especially important as it would help to overcome the issue of degradation.

This project would be launched from the provincial metropolis with support from Turkey and then it will be extended to other districts, as well.

The chief minister after landing in Turkey called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul yesterday.

Talking to Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that “your visit is a matter of delight and honor for me and I am really happy to meet with my brother again.”

He said that we want to see Pakistan politically, economically as well as security-wise fully strengthened and ,added, that Turkey will continue its unconditional cooperation with Pakistan.

Whether it’s a difficult time or the moment of ease, we are standing with Pakistan, he said.

He said that the projects initiated in collaboration with Turkey in the Punjab are vivacious symbols of Pak-Turk friendship.

Under your leadership, the journey of development and prosperity of the Punjab is commendable and the efforts of Pakistan government for the provision of energy as well as the eradication of terrorism are worthwhile, he added.

The Turkish President also inquired about the health of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and prayed that may Almighty Allah recover her soon.

Talking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he is thankful to the Turkish government as well as the President for his warm welcome.

The people of Pakistan are proud of their friendship with Turkey, he added.

In recent years, the solid cooperation between the two countries in different sectors has given new dimensions to this friendship; while the future will further boost Pak-Turk friendship, he said.

Pakistan and Turkey have always sided with each-other and they will also be standing side by side in every situation in future, as well, he added.

He said that the projects initiated in cooperation with Turkey in the Punjab province have helped to improve the quality of life of the common man.

The Turkish leadership has set a unique example of public-service with their performance, he said. He said that we are especially thankful to Turkey for its cooperation in waste water treatment, transport and solar energy sectors.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was given warm welcome at Ataturk Airport, Istanbul on his arrival.

High Turkish officials as well as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey received the Chief Minister.

Commerce Minister of Turkey Mr. Nihat Zeybekci called on the Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed different matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pak-Turk relations and extension in bilateral trade cooperation.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif performed his Jumma prayers in the Mosque of Ortakoy in Besiktas area of Istanbul and made special prayer for the unity and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah as well as salvation of the Rohingya Muslims from the difficult situation.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Turkey in the morning. While talking at the Lahore Airport, Chief Minister said that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey have entered the new phase of cooperation and both the countries have consensus of opinion on different regional and international issues.

He further said that this tour would further strengthen mutual relations between the two countries.