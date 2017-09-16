GUJRANWALAThe Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed three factories over substandard production here on Friday. Headed by Director Operation (North), Bilal Abro, PFA teams raided three pickle and candies factories in Wazirabad. Over substandard production, the PFA sealed all the three factories, seized manufactured substandard items and took all machinery into custody.Cases have been registered against the owners/employees of the factories and investigation is in progress.