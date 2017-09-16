ISLAMABAD - Ahead of his visit to attend the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, American Ambassador David Hale and Afghan Ambassador Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal held separate meetings with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday.

Talking to the US ambassador, Prime Minister Abbasi emphasised the need for engagement to pursue common objectives and other issues of mutual interest.

It was agreed that the decades-long relations between Pakistan and the US should be further strengthened through multifaceted engagement.

Premier Abbasi in his recent chat with the foreign media said that any disengagement between the US-Pakistan relations would have adverse effects on the ongoing war on terror and had stressed for a close cooperation and coordination between the two states.

Though no meeting has been scheduled between PM Abbasi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UNGA session, both the leaders may engage in some informal interaction.

Prime Minister Abbasi would be leaving for America tomorrow (September 17) to attend the UNGA session and address the forum on September 21.

Afghan Ambassador Zakhilwal congratulated the premier on assuming the office and discussed with him the ways and means to improve the relations between the two states.

The prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in the region and particularly in Afghanistan. He reiterated Pakistan’s support for Afghan-led and Afghan-owned reconciliation process.

Ambassador Zakhilwal conveyed the commitment of the Afghan government to work for furthering bilateral relations between the two countries that have significant historical, cultural, economic and political linkages.

PM Abbasi would be meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the UNGA session and would discuss with him the ways and means to improve the border management and the efforts being put in by both the countries against the militants.

Efforts were afoot to arrange the prime minister’s meetings with Russian and Chinese presidents on the sidelines of the UNGA session to discuss Pakistan’s bilateral relations with the two countries and to attain a durable peace in the region for the collective good of the people living in this part of the world.

US, PAKISTAN DISCUSS BOOSTING

MILITARY COOPERATION

INP adds: After the President Trump’s announcement of new strategy for Afghanistan, the first official link between Pakistan and United States made when defence officials of both countries met and matters relating to training and military cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

The matters were discussed during a visit of Director of the US Department of Defence’s Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organisation Lieutenant General Michael Shields who led a four-member delegation on his three-day visit to Pakistan.

General Shields along with delegation also held meetings with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Director General of Military Operations and officials from the Interior Ministry.

General Shields also visited Munitions School at the Military College of Engineering in Risalpur.

General Shields talking on the occasion said that the rapid changes as the passage of time in the field need mutual cooperation that will also help to transfer of technology.