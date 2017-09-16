SIALKOT-The Civil Lines police have registered a fraud case against a PML-N MPA Ch Ikram, his son and two directors of their factory for fraudulently selling Pak Army's land to a local exporter for Rs37.6 million.

Police registered the case on the order of a local court as the petitioner had moved to the court for the registration of the case.

According to the FIR (No.321/2017) lodged at Sialkot Civil Lines Police Station under sections 420,468 and 471 PPC by Sialkot Cantt based exporter Attiqur Rehman. The exporter-cum-MPA Ch Muhammad Ikram sold out 50 marlas of land actually owned by Pak Army adjacent to his (MPA) factory by posing the land owned by him for Rs37.6 million.

Exporter Attiqur Rehman told the police that he was intending to establish a charity hospital in Sialkot for serving the local ailing humanity free of cost. He said that the MPA asked him to buy the army land. He said that he came to know about the fraud, when the Pak Army halted the construction of the land, revealing that the land was owned by Pak Army not by the accused MPA.

The petitioner added that accused Ch Ikram, his son Faisal Ikram and two other accused directors of their factory Abdul Rehman, the MPA's brother and Adeelur Rehman sold out the said through fraud and also embezzled the land amount of Rs37.6 million.

He said that the accused also forced him by using his political influence to mention low cost of this land as Rs7 million only) in the official registration papers of the land instead of mentioning the actual amount of Rs37.6 million. The petitioner alleged that now the accused were threatening him with dire consequences for demanding back the money from the accused. Civil Line Police have started investigation after registering the case with no arrest.

When contacted, MPA Ch Ikram told the newsmen that he did not sell any land to Attiqur Rehman, saying that the registration of the case against him was propaganda by his local political rivals.

Sialkot-based leading surgical exporter Ch Muhammad Ikram was elected as MPA on PML-N ticket from Sialkot city's constituency (PP-122, Sialkot-II) during the 2013 general elections.

SCHOOL WAY BLOCKED: The hundreds of the students of Govt Girls Community Model School Chobara, Pasrur tehsil, staged a protest against the blockade of the school's only way by some local influential people for constructing the boundary wall of the local graveyard.

School Headmistress led the demonstration. The protesting students chanted slogans, as they were carrying banners and placards. They also staged a sit-in there. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Capt (r) Muhammad Asif and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed to look into the matter.

The protesting students told the newsmen that some local people, stated to be influential politically, have blocked the way to the school by starting construction of a boundary wall on this way for the local graveyard. Due to which, the situation has become very critical, as the hundreds of students and their teachers were facing great hardships in reaching their school.

School management claimed that they have repeatedly brought the situation into the notice of Pasrur administration but to no avail.