SADIQABAD-The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) would come into the power in the next general elections with the public assistance as the masses have tired of false promises of the corrupt rulers.

PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood stated while talking to the party office-bearers here at Jamaluddin Wali before leaving for Lahore the other day. MPA Murtaza Mehmood and other party office-bearers including Makhdoom Ali Mehmood, Usman Mehmood, Shehzad Adil, Mian Khalid and Abdul Rauf Solangi were also present on the occasion.

Mr Ahmed Mehmood said that days of the corrupt rulers have been numbered who have been involved in looting the public money and laundering it to offshore accounts for the past several decades. He claimed that the corrupt rulers would not find any way to escape and would be awarded exemplary punishment. He regretted that huge funds for the uplift of different areas in Punjab are wasted due to bad governance. "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also failed to come up to the public expectations," he said, adding that future belongs to the PPP. He said that the masses have decided to get rid of the corrupt rulers. He claimed that the PPP would continue making efforts for betterment of the masses. He termed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari real representative of the Pakistani youth.

On the other hand, PPP MPA Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood said that the PPP is representative party of the poor. Addressing a public meeting at Chak 198, he said that the PPP has always rendered sacrifices for democratic stability in Pakistan. He said that the incumbent rulers have nothing to do with the development of South Punjab. He regretted that all the funds, worth billions of rupees, are being spent on metro like projects in big cities while the rural areas have totally been neglected. On the occasion, local PML-N leader Abdullah Chintar announced his defection to the PPP.

ASI accused of corruption

A City Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was accused of receiving bribes by threatening citizens to implicate them in fake cases.

Talking to The Nation, former councillor and PML-N leader Zahid Chaudhry alleged that ASI Rana Idrees has made people's life miserable. He added that the accused allegedly receives bribes by threatening citizens to implicate them in fake cases. He told The Nation that the accused arrested his son Hasham Zahid along with his four friends outside his house.

He took them to the police station where they were released after giving him Rs10,000 as bribe, Zahid Ch alleged and adding that Rs2,850 and an iPhone 7, recovered from their pockets while frisking, were not returned. He said that SDPO Mehr Nasir Sial Saqib was informed about the ASI's corruption at which the officer has ordered inquiry against the accused.