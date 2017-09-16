Lahore:- Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) allegedly stormed the election office of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Krishan Nagar late Friday, wounding one activist. Police said PTI’s Yasir and his accomplices unleashed the attack, wounding PPP worker Irshad. They said the injured was shifted to hospital while the search for attackers was underway after registering a case. Krishan Nagar is an area of NA-120 constituency, where by-polls are scheduled to be held on September 17 (tomorrow).–Staff Reporter