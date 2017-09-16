ISLAMABAD:- The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has planned to hold three big rallies in various cities during this month as part of its preparations for the next general elections. According to an announcement made by the party’s Central Media Department, the PTI would hold a rally on September 16 (tomorrow) in Khushab District of Punjab, while it will hold a rally in Hyderabad on September 19th, and in Jhelum on September 21st. The party spokesperson, Fawad Chaudhry, made a telephonic conversation with the PTI Chairman, Imran Khan, on Friday and briefed him about the preparations for rally in Jhelum.–Staff Reporter

Similarly, party president Sindh Dr Arif Alvi also met with Khan and briefed him about Hyderabad rally.