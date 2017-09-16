PESHAWAR - The authorities concerned have received a complaint regarding illegal sale of the KP government-provided textbooks to students in Peshawar. According to details, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister Elementary and Secondary Education and Commissioner Peshawar had received a complaint regarding the illegal selling of not-for-sale textbooks which were provided free of cost to schools.

Following the complaint, immediate actions and raids were carried out on various bookshops in Peshawar city. According to the latest updates, textbooks have been recovered from a bookshop located near Sonari Masjid Peshawar.

The bookshop was selling these books in the open market which were not for sale. The bookshop has been sealed and police have been asked to further investigate the matter. E and SE Minister Muhammad Atif Khan has highly appreciated the swift action taken by the district government and expressed a commitment to continue action against the illegal selling of books which were provided free of cost to the students in schools.

The KP ESED requests all parents and community to keep a close eye on the bookshops which illegally sell not-for-sale books of the KP government. People were asked to launch complaints at the nearest police stations or District Commissioner offices in case of finding any such illegal act.

=========