Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC) Saturday took notice of 19-year-old student Tania Khaskheli's murder, ordering the investigating officer of the case to submit a report on the matter.

According to details, the high court has summoned DIG Hyderabad and SSP Jamshoro on September 19. The investigating officer has also been summoned by the court and ordered to submit a report pertaining to the murder of Tania.

Tania, a 19-year-old student was murdered by a feudal lord when she rejected his marriage proposal. According to Tania's sister, the victim was shot to death in her house by the influential murderer.

Tania's father claimed that he was being threatened with dire consequences after he had raised his voice against the unjust murder of his daughter. Tania's sisters have stopped going to school, fearing for their lives.

It has been nine days since Tania was murdered yet no arrests have been made by the police in this regard. Tania's sister had appealed to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and authorities to take notice of the murder.