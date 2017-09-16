SAHIWAL-Special courts have been constituted in the Sahiwal courts for dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice due to which the litigants and lawyers have taken the sigh of relief.

The Case and Court Management Plan 2017 has formally been implemented on the order of the district & sessions judge Sahiwal. The plan is a part of the revolution ignited by Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Syed Mansoor Ali Shah immediately after he took oath of his office.

By the implementation of the new plan, the litigants have got rid of searching their cases in different courts. For murder, narcotics, civil and criminal appeals, the cases under Illegal Dispossession Act, insurance and overseas Pakistanis, eight courts have respectively been established. Similarly for the cases against different government departments like Revenue Department, Irrigation Department cases, two special courts have been established. Likewise, for the cases against Wapda, environment, overseas Pakistanis, educational institutions, NADRA and TMA, one special court has separately been established which shall be presided over by the learned senior civil judge.

For civil and criminal cases, nine courts have started working. Three guardian/family courts are also included in the above referred management plan.

District & Sessions Judge Rana Masood Akhtar while talking to the media declared it a major step towards the objective of speedy dispensation of justice.

The litigants and lawyers have warmly welcomed the change and declared it a milestone achieved by the district judiciary headed by its vibrant chief justice.