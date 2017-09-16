Pak-Afghan border, Torkham has been opened after 2-day closure, reported Waqt News.

Torkham border is now opened for movement. It is decided in the flag meeting of the authorities of both sides, today.

Pak afghan border was closed after two blasts on Friday, on the border in Khyber Agency.

Seven people including three Frontier Corps (FC) were injured in a blast near Torkham border.

According to details, the injured were rushed to Landi Kotal Civil Hospital as security forces had cordoned off the whole and a search operation was underway. Furthermore, Torkham Border was closed after the blast.