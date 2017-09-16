TOBA TEK SINGH - The Punjab government has approved modern transport service in the Toba district to provide inexpensive and speedy travel facility for the citizens. The federal communication minister told the reporters that Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif has given the approval of the plan on his request. In the first phase, Rs100 million would be spent on the purchase of 10 buses for which PC 1 was being prepared, he said. He added that 10 buses would be plied from district headquarter to Gojra, Painsara and Nawan Lahore, Kamalia, Mureedwala, Samundri, Pirmahal, Sindhillianwala, Shorkot Cantonment and Majhi Sultan areas. Separate terminals will be built for these buses and trained staff will also be recruited, minister also said.

Choked sewage turns localities into ponds

SADIQABAD - Various localities of Sadiqabad city have turned into ponds of dirty water due to choked sewage. According to a survey report conducted by The Nation, the accumulated sewage in the localities has now been taking its toll on residents' health. The odour, emits from accumulated sewage is another problem for the residents which has made their days and nights restless. The sewage has also given rise to mosquitoes, flies and other pests which threatens outbreak of malaria, dengue and other diseases in the area. Talking to The Nation, locals including Akbar, Imran Ali, Safdar, Wajihuddin, Asghar, Hamdan and Rafiq said that sanitary workers remain absent from duty and are rarely witnessed in the area.

They said that they have informed the authorities concerned about the staff's negligence but in vain. They demanded the chairman of Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) take notice of the situation and resolve their problems.