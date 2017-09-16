GUJRAT-The University of Gujrat (UoG) welcomed thousands of freshers at a grand ceremony at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Friday.

The ceremony was organised by the varsity's Students Services Centre (SSC) to provide the new students an insight into the working of the university, its rules and regulations and other information with regard to their study and stay at the campus.

Vice Chancellor Dr Ziaul Qayyum, highlighting the significance of higher education for social and economic development, said:

"We have a large pool of talented youth consisting of more than 60 percent of our total population. But, only nine percent of them get access to higher education. You should not take this opportunity for granted and must devote all your energies towards pursuing your academic goals."

He said, "You are students of a 'smart university', one of the country's five higher education institutes with the most modern Learning Management System (LMS) in place. In addition, it ranks third in the Punjab province with regard to research-related activities."

He urged them to work hard and do their best for the realisation of dreams of their parents, saying the UoG faculty and administration will go all out to facilitate their academic journey. Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil said that more than four thousand new students had joined various programmes and departments of the university.

He highlighted the role played by the UoG for the establishment of a peaceful, just and tolerable society by focusing on character-building of students. He said urged the students they must uphold their cultural and moral values.

Director SSC Muhammad Yaqoob gave a detailed introduction to various UoG departments and co-curricular opportunities available to the students. Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid addressed the students as "builders of the country's bright future".

"You are the hope of our bright future. You are the centre of your parents and teachers' wishes and aspirations. The UoG faculty and administration will do all they can to help you achieve you ambition in life." Deans Prof Dr Muhammad Fahim Malik, Prof Dr Fauzia Maqsood, Dr Muhammd Suleman Tahir, also spoke and provided valuable tips to the new-comers. Some UoG departments set up stalls showcasing their products and services for the newcomers.