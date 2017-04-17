Authorities have blocked 152 pages carrying blasphemous content from Facebook and placed eight suspects on the Exit Control List (ECL), said Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar on Monday.

“The matter has been taken up with relevant US authorities to help close down blasphemous social media platform and trace out the persons involved,” Nisar told the National Assembly.

He said that three accused persons have been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and eight persons were placed on Exit Control List (ECL).

Nisar said he held meeting with ambassadors of Muslim countries for orchestrating an effective collective response of Muslim countries against social media that host blasphemous material.

He said that Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent letters to Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) and the Arab League for collective efforts. He added that Facebook authorities have been requested to visit Pakistan for speedy action against blasphemous sites.

He said the interior secretary and chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) held a video conference with Facebook authorities to find out permanent solution against the menace of blasphemy on April 7.

“The PTA chairman has contacted his counterparts in brotherly Muslim countries for formulating a collective response against blasphemous sites,” he added.