PESHAWAR - More than 5.6 million children will be vaccinated in the province as a three-day anti-polio drive gets under way in all districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa today (Monday).

This was stated by Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Coordinator Akbar Khan on Sunday at a high level meeting. Representatives from UNICEF, EPI, WHO, BMGF and other concerned departments were present on the occasion.

The meeting was told that due to concerted efforts of government departments and partner organisations, significant decrease has been witnessed in the province. “Provincial capital Peshawar is polio-free since February while efforts were being made to stop virus transmission in the high risk areas of the province,” he added.

Khan informed the meeting that a comprehensive plan was made to ensure polio eradication in 2017.

The oral polio vaccination and inactivated polio vaccination campaigns have been part of the plan, he added. According to the EOC data, 5.656 million children under five years of age would be administered polio drops in the province including 77 camps of Afghan refugees and temporarily displace persons.

The campaign would start today in 1,032 union councils, for which 17,767 total teams of trained health workers have been constituted, out of which 15,092 are mobile teams, 1,592 fixed, 924 transit, while 159 roaming teams. Over 4,048 area incharges would supervise the performance of these polio teams.

The EOC coordinator reiterated that the polio vaccine was safe. The disease was eradicated from the globe through the same vaccine, he added.

He appreciated the positive and constructive role played by media and other segments of the society in anti-polio efforts, saying that strong support has resulted in successes against polio.