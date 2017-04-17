Renowned singer Adnan Sami called Pakistanis trolls in a Twitter exchange after uninstalling Snapchat, over CEO Evan Spiegal’s recent statement.

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegal was criticized by Indians for his statement that “the app was not for poor countries like India.”

Adnan Sami tweeted saying that he had uninstalled snapchat.

Just uninstalled #snapchat .. You guys @Snapchat can kiss our 1.2 billion 'poor' progressive bottoms! — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 16, 2017





To this a number of Pakistanis responded, which prompted Sami to reply:

Dear Pak trolls,

My tweet wasn't bout U.It ws bout Snapchat.Stop trying 2 jump in & b relevant like a jilted lover!Get over it.Jai Hind!???????????? — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 16, 2017





Last year Adnam Sami shifted to India for citizenship and he let go of his Pakistani nationality.

In Pakistan he was highly criticized, but India warmly welcomed him.