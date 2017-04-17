All Army Public School (APS) victims’ siblings will get free medical education, the KP government confirmed.

KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak has approved summary of the health department in this regard.

According to reports, their expenditure will be paid by KP government, be it for government or private medical institutions across Pakistan.

Their admissions would be based on open merit. Their hostel fee, food and other requirements would be fulfilled too, reports add.

APS was attacked by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan affiliated militants on Dec 16 2014. 144 people, including 131 children, died in the attack.