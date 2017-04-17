Noreen Laghari, an MBBS student who was reported missing in Hyderabad in February and detained in a counter-terror operation last week in Lahore, has revealed that she was to execute a suicide bombing on Easter Sunday.

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor Bajwa addressed a press briefing today and played a confessional video of Laghari for the media coverage.

In her video statement, Laghari asserted that she was not abducted in Hyderabad as reported in the media then and moved to Lahore by her will. She admitted to have pledged allegiance to an outlawed organisation.

Laghari revealed that she was to be used as a suicide bomber in an attack on a church on the occasion of Easter in Lahore. She revealed in her statement that the group was provided with two suicide vests, four grenades and ‘some’ bullets on April 1st.

The medical student, pursuing second year studies at Liaquat University of Medical Health Sciences, was reported missing in Hyderabad on February 10. She was held in an anti-terrorism operation in Lahore late Friday last week while her accomplice was shot dead.

Vice Chancellor of the varsity concerned, Noshad A Shaikh addressed media today and said that the terror suspect was a humble girl and preferred solitude. She was an intelligent student who usually secured excellent grades in exams. He mentioned that the suspect had befriended two Muslim and two Hindu girls in the institution.

He further said that there was a possibility that Noreen could have met someone on social media and for that the varsity can’t be held responsible.