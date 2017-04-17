KARACHI - Bahria Town unveiled Pakistan’s most dazzling dancing fountains on Sunday evening.

The scintillating display of colours, water, fire and dancing lights in sync with background music mesmerised hordes of visitors who thronged the site to experience the excitement, awe and wonder evoked by this amazingly colourful spectacle of dancing laser lights, fire and water. The fountains gave a test performance on Pakistan Day as part of the celebrations. Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz Hussain inaugurated the fountain. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Pakistan is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, but we receive the lowest number of international tourists in the region. Bahria Town is committed to building a beautiful and safe Pakistan. Bahria Fountain is a reflection of our commitment to transform Pakistan into a world-class tourist destination.”

Bahria Fountain has been created by internationally acclaimed and award winning architects who have to their credit an endless list of modern day wonders of the world, including but not restricted to Singapore Sentosa Fountain, Shanghai Disneyland Park, Futuroscope in France, Dubai Fountain and Dubai Canal Waterfall.

The grand unveiling ceremony featured Tanoura Dance, Faakhir’s live performance and awesome fireworks, which fired up the level of excitement of the crowd. PR