SAMBRIAL/KAMALIA-The Christian community celebrated Easter with religious zeal amidst foolproof security. In Kamalia, TT Singh District Coordinator Minority Affairs and Human Rights Ashraf Jan Sandhu greeted the Christian community across Pakistan on Easter and extended best wishes to them.

Addressing a gathering here at Christian Colony, he pointed out that they are blessed to celebrate Easter in Pakistan. He advised that all Christians in Pakistan must prove themselves to be true followers of Christ through acts not by mere words. “Love, tolerance and brotherhood should be our first priority in our dealings with others,” he said, adding that Christ’s coming to life from death is a sign of victory for the downtrodden, the impoverished and the sick. “The country we live in is not less than a blessing of God. We must appreciate this and strive to rid the country of all social evils by propagating the message of peace,” he emphasized. He proclaimed that all minorities in Pakistan have dreamt of bringing prosperity and peace to the country, adding that the Christian community is ready to render any sacrifice to fulfil this dream.

In Sambrial, the biggest Easter congregation was held at St Francis Catholic Church in Mohallah Fazalpura. Addressing the participants, Father Almas Yusuf said that Easter teaches the lesson of peace, love and humanity. Other main functions of Easter were held in Church of Pakistan and GAF Church in Sambrial city.

The Christian Community of Sahowala, Begowala, Bhopalwala, Baddokay Cheema, Dandpur Kharolian, Sahibkay Cheema, Malkhanwala, Dhanawali and other villages of tehsil Sambrial also celebrated Easter with religious fervour.