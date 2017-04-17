Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa expressed his support for democracy.

Imran was referring to a meeting between him and General Bajwa, the details of which were not disclosed to media and the general public, which took place on April 1.

“He (General Bajwa) clearly said that he supports democracy. He also said that as an institution the army supports free and fair elections,” the PTI chief said in a talk show.

Imran said he had conveyed to the Army chief his party won’t let the 2018 elections get rigged as the same happened in 2013. “I told General Bajwa that free and fair elections are a cornerstone of democracy,” he added.

The PTI chief said that he also discussed Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions and the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the Army chief.

“Both the issues are directly affecting KP and after the closure of the border by the Army, I thought it was important to discuss the issue with General Bajwa,” he added.