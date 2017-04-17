Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has designed a Polling Station-wise Result Management System (RMS) for 2018 general elections which is being tested in bye-elections.

Sources in the ECP said that the RMS has been designed to improve accuracy and transparency of result tabulation process.

Sources said that the RMS is being used by returning officers in pilot projects during by-elections at the time of preparing ‘unofficial results’ and for consolidation of election results.

The RMS has the capacity to store all the scan pages of Forms -XIV, XVI & XVII along with data stored into database permanently for audit trail accountability purposes.

The ECP is also running tailor-made orientation training programmes for the officers and officials who will be deputed to conduct 2018 general elections.