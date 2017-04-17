A hotel named Mushkpori Hotel, was burnt to ashes in a fire, which erupted due to gas leakage, in Nathiagali on Monday.

According to details, the fire started at about 3pm on Monday and gutted the entire wooden structure. The fire brigade’s effort to control the blaze also failed to bear fruit.

The authorities said that the fire erupted due to gas leakage in the kitchen and fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident.

Following the fire, two fire tenders were dispatched to the site.

However, the firefighters were unable to stop the fire but the guests and employees of the hotel were vacated safely.