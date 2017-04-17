Pakistan army said on Monday that a senior Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Ehsanullah Ehsan has surrendered to the security forces.



The army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor disclosed this at a news conference in the military's headquarters in Rawalpindi.

DG ISPR Press Brief https://t.co/HCP47XqVrm — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 17, 2017

Ehsan was a former spokesman of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and he later joined the splinter Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and used to claim responsibility for attacks in Pakistan.



The security forces had earlier stated that Ehsan was among the other Taliban leaders who operate from the Afghan side of the border.



The TTP JA has not yet reacted to the army spokesman's statement.



"I want to share important information that the TTP JA leader Ehsanullah Ehsan has surrendered to the Pakistani security forces," the army spokesman said.

The surrendered of Ehsan is a serious setback for the Pakistani militants as he was one of the top leaders.

The army spokesman did not share more as to how Ehsan surrender.