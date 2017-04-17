KASUR-Four persons died in separate incident occurred in different areas the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, a man namely Riaz Ahmed died after roof of his under-construction house collapsed here in Basti Qadirabad. Two labourers - Arshad and Akbar sustained injuries in the incident and were shifted to DHQ hospital.

In Kot Radha Kishan, a man namely Muhammad Ismail was killed following a cylinder blast at his tyre puncture shop on Gandiyan Road.

On the other hand, two persons were found dead in different areas.

According to police, the dead body of an unidentified man was found in Bhalorajbah in the Kasur Saddr Police precincts. Another, identified as Muhammad Ishaq was found dead in village Rosa Bhail in the Phoolnagar Police precincts.

BODY RECOVERED

The Sarai Mughal Police fished out the dead body of Muhammad Yaseen of Sabza Zar Lahore from Head Balloki Canal. He drowned after a rickshaw plunged into the canal few days back. His body has been handed over to the heirs.

DACOITY

Unidentified dacoits took away valuables worth Rs1 million from the small embroidery factory of Aslam at Rukanpura. The B-Division Police are investigating.