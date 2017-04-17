MULTAN-The federal government believes in practical and taking pragmatic measures for the development and promotion of education sector, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Bosan claimed.

“Huge responsibilities lie on teachers as they have key role in delivering good to society,” Sikandar Hayat Boson said while addressing heads of 50 schools during a ceremony held here at Government College for Elementary Teachers on Sunday.

Mr Boson stressed the need for working with responsibility and dedication, saying that changing self is the first step towards bringing in change in society.

The federal minister pointed out that improvement in society is only possible when educational institutes would deliver on its prime role.... that is of grooming, educating and harnessing the youth.

He cited the example of Uzbekistan... a country which achieved independence in 1991 but it has 99.5 percent literacy rate. “Pakistan lags short in literacy, which can be attributed lack of collective role and responsibility the society as a whole owes,” he elaborated. “We should stop blaming bureaucracy, dictators, political parties or anyone else but ourselves for the downturn in the education,” he declared.

He stressed that education is the key to put country on the path to progress and prosperity.

Sikandar Bosan informed that 10 high schools have been upgraded in his constituency. He also inaugurated distribution of kits, having learning material for students of playgroups.

Earlier, representative of Directorate of Staff Development Shahid Khan, Principal Government College for Elementary Teachers Ahmed Farooq Khawaja and others briefed him about the working of the college and its achievements.