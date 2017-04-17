ISLAMABAD - Designated banks will start receiving Haj applications under the government scheme from today (Monday). Applicants can submit their forms with banks till 26th of this month and the draw will be held on 28th of the same month.

Applications can be submitted with the branches of National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, Muslim Commercial Bank, Allied Bank, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Meezan Bank and Habib Metro Bank.

Those who have performed Haj during the last seven years will not be eligible to apply for Haj 2017 under the government scheme while Haj-e-Badal (act of performing Haj on behalf of another person) will be allowed only through private Haj scheme.

Successful applicants will be informed through letters and SMS. Results of the balloting for successful candidates will also be available at www.mora.gov.pk and www.hajjinfo.org.

Process of hiring of accommodation, transport, catering and other allied facilities have been initiated.

The Saudi Haj ministry has also been requested to enhance the country’s quota by at least 15,000 on the basis of current population of Pakistan.