LAHORE - Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari claimed on Sunday that it is impossible for the incumbent rulers to end power outages and overcome energy crisis.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Zardari asserted that the political party would lodge an FIR against Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. He reiterated that the federal government was behind his friends going missing.

He ruled out talks with the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, saying it’s ‘something else now’. Zardari said that the rallies of PPP would not chant ‘Go Nawaz Go’.

He berated PML-N leaders for claiming to end power outages in six months citing their ‘failure’ in past four years.

While talking about appointment of Inspector General of Police in Sindh, Zardari said that the appointment is the right of the provincial government. He branded appointment of AD Khawaja ‘pre-poll rigging’.

He accused the government of stealing people’s mandate in general elections 2013 and appreciated his party for accepting the results to save democracy. He accused the ROs of siding with PML-N in general elections 2013 otherwise, he claimed, the PPP would have won.

The PPP co-chairman denied reports of striking a ‘covert deal’ with the government.

The former president declared claims of no development in Sindh during PPP tenure baseless. He said he would not be a candidate for president if his political party won the general elections next year.

He used to take former army chief General (r) Kayani and Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence Pasha in confidence over policies, he asserted.