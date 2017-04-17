JHABBRAN-India cannot suppress voice of the freedom movement in the occupied Kashmir and the Kashmiris through their protests have shown Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the writing on the wall during his recent visit to the held valley.

Federal Minister for Defence Production and Science and Technology stated while addressing a ceremony held here in village Bangoan near Sharqpur, the other day.

Mr Tanveer pointed out that the wave of protests reflected that no force can stopped the Kashmiris struggle for freedom which they have successfully carrying forward with their blood.

“Inhuman brutalities have been unleashed against innocent people by Indian occupying Army but they have failed to subdue the Kashmiris,” the federal minister said, adding that Indian stubbornness and state terrorism can spark a war between two nuclear powers neighbours. He declared that the world power must India from playing ugly tactics designed for Indian hegemony in the region, which in fact is her dream. Mr Tanveer declared that Pakistan is capable enough to respond to any misadventure and protect it integrity and solidarity.

“India should not forget that Pakistani army is one of the best in the world, which is equipped with modern weapons and technology,” the federal minister narrated. He emphasised that India should mind the fact that Pakistan is an independent state and is willing resolve all issues including Kashmir conflict through dialogue according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiris. The federal minister said that India cannot hide her terrorism being patronised in Pakistan. The PML-N local and central leaders also addressed the ceremony.