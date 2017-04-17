India has put on hold a World Bank-sponsored water secretary-level talks with Pakistan in Washington, owing to differences of opinion on technical issues of Indus River hydel projects.

Times of India quoting persons familiar with the issue that further expert level technical discussions are imperative before the two secretaries can meet. The meeting would be futile if the water resources secretaries meet without the requisite preparation, said one of the persons.

Incidentally, India's move to cancel talks comes close on the heels of death sentence awarded to Indian spy Kulbhusban Jadhav who was arrested in Balochsitan. Delhi has put on hold a maritime dialogue with Pakistan and weighing several other tough political and legal options to safeguard Jadhav.

Persons familiar with the developments said that efforts to safeguard Jadhav could be a prolonged process as it involves several legal procedures within Pakistan as well as through the United Nations.

Islamabad has been protesting over the design and construction of two projects — the 330MW Kishanganga hydroelectric project and the 850MW Ratle hydroelectric project in Indian occupied Kashmir. Islamabad has been demanding international arbitration through the World Bank.