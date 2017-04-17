SARGODHA- Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq stressed the need for executing Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to emanate a strong message to the enemy.

Addressing a ceremony here at local religious seminary, the JI ameer claimed that no one will ever dare even think about destabilising Pakistan if execution of the Indian spy is materialised. He said that how the public will be compensated in a country where the Senate chairman is struggling for his rights. There is no strategic and geographical basis behind the existence of Pakistan as it came into being in the name of Islam, he pointed out, adding Shariah enforcement is necessary for solution to all problems the country is faced with. He also expressed concerns over United States’ bombardment near Pak-Afghan border, saying policies for the national security should be made in light of the prevailing circumstances. He held former president Pervez Musharraf responsible for the ongoing unrest in the country. He stressed the need for change the country’s political and judicial system to harmonise it with the national needs.

The JI chief said that the rulers have been befooling the public in the name of democracy, adding the people lack basic facilities of life while the rulers’ pets are kept in air-conditioned rooms.