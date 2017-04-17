ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said Sunday that use of brute Indian military might against innocent people of Occupied Kashmir who refused to participate in the recent sham state elections, could not suppress their human urge for freedom.

“Kashmir is a paradise inhabited by citizens who have been consistently deprived of their right to decide about their fate,” he added.

“There is hope for the people of Kashmir in this moment of immense distress and grief that their march towards freedom is unstoppable,” a statement issued by the PM office media wing quoted the prime minister as saying.

About international community’s role, the prime minister said it has to stop these atrocities by Indian military machinery through preventive diplomacy and must allow the Kashmir dispute to be resolved through a just and sustainable settlement.

nawaz STRESSES UNITY FOR PEACE

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday reassured members of the Christian community and all other minorities that Pakistan belonged to them and stressed that the country’s peace and prosperity was in the unity of all Pakistanis. “It is a moral and national obligation of our nation to protect the constitutional rights of each and every Christian and all other minorities, living in Pakistan as enshrined in our Constitution,” he said in a message on the Easter.

The prime minister extended his heartiest felicitations to the Christian citizens on the occasion of their religious festival, Easter. “I wish our Christian brothers and sisters living in Pakistan the happiness and joys of Easter,” a press release of the PM office media wing quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister further noted with appreciation that the Pakistani Christians were playing an important role in the progress and development of the country.

“We deeply appreciate and are indebted to their valuable contributions and services towards our collective national objective of securing a truly strong, progressive and stable Pakistan,” he added.