SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Asif urged the students to follow the teachings of Islam to curb terrorism and sectarianism.

Addressing a ceremony to distribute laptops to 300 students at University of Gujrat (UoG) Sialkot Campus, he said that only the light of knowledge could curtail hate, torture, violence and lynching incidents in the society.

He strongly condemned the incident occurred at Mardan’s Abdul Wali Khan University. He said we should play pivotal role in spreading the light of the knowledge everywhere to remove the attitude of hate, ignorance and violence.

He said that lack of of education and knowledge always developed and promoted the thoughts of violence. “We have to battle against ignorance and extremism through education. We should also be committed to making individual and collective efforts to transfer the legacy of love, affection, unity, peace, tolerance, patience and brotherhood to our coming generations,” he said.

He said that it was the need of hour that terrorism and religious sectarianism should be crushed with full force. He noted that Islam is the religion of peace it never allows hate, ignorance and violence. Islam and all the other religions give the message of peace, love, affection, tolerance, respect of humanity, unity and brotherhood, he said.

He students are the future of the nation as they could play a pivotal role in crushing terrorism and ignorance through education. He said that the government was encouraging the students at every level by providing them the advanced educational facilities and laptops, enabling them to serve the nation in a better way.

FUNDS RELEASED: The Punjab government has released a special grant of Rs1 billion for establishing a flyover in Sialkot city’s congested China Chowk.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Mansha Ullah Butt stated this while addressing a meeting of the party workers at PML-N House Sialkot. He said that tenders for the Sialkot flyover project would be invited within the next couple of days. The project would be completed in a stipulated period of one year. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would soon inaugurate this project, as well.

Govt claims serving public

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that the government was successfully implementing a multi-dimensional strategy for raising the living standard of the people.

He said the government was ensuring early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities at their doorsteps. He stated this while addressing the members of Municipal Committee Narowal. He added that the government was removing all the hurdles to provide basic amenities for the people and resolve their problems.