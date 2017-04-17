ISLAMABAD:- Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of senior journalist, Sana Ullah. In her statement, she prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.–APPThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 17-Apr-2017 here.
Marriyum condoles death of journalist’s mother
