BAHAWALPUR-The mother of seven allegedly killed her husband with the help of her paramour while police arrested the accused persons and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

Police the media that in the jurisdiction of Hasilpur Saddr Police Chak 163 Murad, Bushra Bibi planned with her lover to kill her husband Tariq and on the night of the incident she mixed intoxicating pills in the tea and served it to the family. When everyone fell to sleep, Bushra with the help of Lateef shoot her husband dead, Lateef fled the scene while she accused Tariq’s close relative of killing him.

Saddar Police registered the case and started investigation. The police used modern investigative method and traced the murder on which they arrested Bushra and Lateef.

During investigation, they confessed to murdering him. They said that victim Tariq had seen them while fornication and wanted to kill them and if they had not killed him, he would have killed them.

The Hasilpur Saddr Police arrested both of them and registered a case. DSP Jaam Saleem Akhtar appreciated the police party on their performance.

Man immolates self over row with estranged wife

SARGODHA- A man committed suicide by setting self ablaze over a row with estranged second wife here the other day.

According to the Saddr Police, Arif Mesh, 30, of village 90-North had contracted second marriage after divorcing first wife. But the marriage could not survive as his second wife left him over domestic issues.

He tried to reconcile with her but failed. The other day, he set self ablaze after sprinkling kerosene oil over his body. He was rushed to DHQ Teaching Hospital in critical condition but he breathed his last. The deceased had three children from his first wife. The police launched investigation.