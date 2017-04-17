The mother of Mashal Khan, the student of Abdul Wali Khan University who was lynched in Mardan on accusation of blasphemy, wants culprits to be publicly punished.

While giving an interview to a private TV channel, the mother said that the government has done nothing following her son’s murder.

“If authorities had done anything, the killers of my son would have been arrested and treated like they treated my son, she said. “This story will only end when the killers of my son are punished publicly,” she emphasized.

“I will never forgive them for what they did to my son.”

Khan’s mother further said the killers are still in Mardan and police along with the university administration are also involved in this killing.

“No teacher from his university has come to our home. This is not university, it is a place for thugs,” she asserted.

She asked how the killers of her son are still alive.

“What kind of human being does such kind of things what they did to my son,” she asked. “I did not send my son to be martyred, I sent him to be educated so that he can serve his country,” she said.

“Tell me the mistake of my son.”