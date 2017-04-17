No evidence of blasphemy has been found against Mashal Khan, Abdullah and Zubair, the students of Mardan’s Abdul Wali Khan University, confirmed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General Police (IGP) Salahud din Mehsood.

While talking to media the KP IGP said 20 suspects were nominated in the FIR and 16 have been arrested over the murder of Mashal Khan.

“There are no solid proofs and police is investigating the case from every angle,” he said. “We are using scientific approach with help of FIA for investigation.

Six more people have been arrested during the investigation, taking the total to 22, he said. “Six of them are officials of the university,” he added.

Earlier, 59 suspects had been arrested after the incident. “There was an inquiry going on in the university before this incident,” he said.

IG further stated that police has progressed significantly in the case, and that the investigations are headed in the right direction. “Critical information has been extracted from 26 suspects,” the IGP said.

While answering about disrespecting the dead body of Mashal Khan and response of police, IGP Mehsood said that only one DSP was on the spot who extracted dead body of Mashal from that situation, evading the mob.

“The mob was running behind police van when that DSP was taking body away from the university,” he said.

The police head also said a detailed report will be presented in front of Supreme Court tomorrow as the top court has taken suo moto notice of this incident.

Mashal Khan had been killed by a mob in Mardan following a university notice that claimed that the abovementioned trio had been guilty of blasphemy.

Abdullah, also accused in the notice, has told the authorities that the university administration had incited Mashal’s murder after trying to convince him (Abdullah) to accuse Mashal of blasphemy.