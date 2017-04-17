LAHORE - “My daughter is not a militant, she was kidnapped a few months ago,” said father of Noreen who was arrested in Lahore on Friday night.

In an interview with BBC on Sunday, Dr Abdul Jabbar Leghari, who is serving in the Sindh University as a teacher, said he did not know what had happened in Lahore. To a question about Noreen, Jabbar said he was unaware of anything about her after she went missing.

Noreen’s father had not been informed about recovery of his daughter through an authentic government source till Sunday’s noon.

SSP Hyderabad Irfan Baloch said on Saturday night that he did not know the girl held in Lahore was actually Noreen. After getting an FIR registered, Jabbar told BBC that her daughter was kidnapped. In this connection Jabbar had also held a press conference in Hyderabad Press Club. He said her daughter had no contacts with anyone.

The suspect’s father Jabbar Leghari said that Noreen had left home for university to attend morning classes on February 10 and had been missing since then. Rejecting the claims of Hyderabad police and other LEAs, Professor Laghari said his daughter’s views were not so ‘radical’ that she could leave home and join a militant organisation.

Noreen’s brother Afzal Leghari said if the girl held in Lahore was Noreen, then she might have been kidnapped by a terrorist organisation.