Pakistan Ambassador to China Masood Khalid Monday visited the Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area and met with the enterprise representatives in steel, energy, chemical and textile industries.

During the meeting, both sides shared thoughts about the possibility for cooperation, said the official sources.

Masood Khalid said that Pakistan and Tianjin have a stable and progressive cooperation and there is a good perspective for furthering that cooperation in the future.

The ambassador also revealed that an international business forum will take place in Pakistan from May 22 to 23, and he wished to invite representatives from the local enterprises in Tianjin to attend the event.

Senior diplomats from the Pakistani Embassy accompanied the ambassador during the visit.