WASHINGTON - A delegation of law students from the LUMS & University College Lahore (UCL), Pakistan participating in the Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition, Washington DC, called on Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry.

Ambassador Aizaz extended warm welcome to the delegation comprising of 12 law students and five judges who are currently visiting Washington DC to participate in the competition between 143 teams from 89 countries.

While briefing the young professionals about Pak-US bilateral relations, the Ambassador emphasised that Pakistan-US relations are of vital importance.

These relations, spanning over decades, had its highs and lows but these are marked with long standing partnership in various fields, he said.

Aizaz remarked that the successful campaign against terrorism has reduced the terrorism related incidents significantly and is having positive effect on our economy. These successes have paved way for the economic turnaround in Pakistan as all the economic indicators have been showing upward trends, he said. Referring to the significance of such visits, the Ambassador emphasised that Pakistan has been blessed with immense talent in various fields and participation of young professionals in such international competitions promotes positive image of Pakistan in the world.

These talented participants represent the true face of Pakistan, he added.

The 2016-17 season marks the 58th year of Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition. Jessup is the World's largest Moot Court Competition which simulates fictional disputes between the countries before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Ten teams participated in the Jessup National rounds in Pakistan this year, which was won by the team from LUMS whereas University College Lahore team stood Runner up. Both these teams are currently representing Pakistan in the Global Competition being held in the Washington DC.