Former President and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan cannot hold dialogue with the ‘terrorist government’ in India.

During an interview on a private TV channel, Zardari was asked about Pakistan-India relations.

“The present government in India is extreme Hindu right. They are not ready to accept Pakistan’s existence then how can we build relations with them?”

He further said, “Till this terrorist government exists in India, building relations is not possible. India is financing our enemies in Afghanistan and exploiting our friends of Balochistan.”

Regarding self-confessed Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death Zardari said, “Why was he in our country? If we arrest any spy he would be punished. He has been involved in creating instability so we are justified in punishing him.”

“PPP has a principled stand against capital punishment, but it is not valid for enemies of Pakistan,” he said.