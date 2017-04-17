ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan on Sunday sent a condolence message to Iran over the tragic loss of lives in floods and landslides in the country. Pakistan offered condolences and sympathies to Iran at the tragic loss of life caused by heavy rains, flash floods and consequent landslides that have hit the Iranian provinces of East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Kordestan and Zanjan, said a foreign ministry statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, injured and the affected of this natural calamity. Our prayers are with those who are still missing as a result of this natural disaster. We pray for their early and safe recovery,” the statement said.–Staff Reporter