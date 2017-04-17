ISLAMABAD - Pakistan may soon hand over attested copies of the charge-sheet and the court order against convicted spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to India, The Nation has learnt.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry said that the issue was discussed and “most people think there is no harm in providing India these details”.

“Providing consular access may not be on the cards but the copies of the charge-sheet and the court order may soon be made available to India. They details of the case have already been in the media so there is no great opposition on this issue,” an official told The Nation.

Last week, India asked Pakistan to provide attested copies of the court order and the charge-sheet against Jadhav. Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Gautam Bambawale had met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in this regard. The Indian envoy had also demanded consular access to the convicted spy.

The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent was sentenced to death by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) in Pakistan this month. Jadhav has the right of appeal within 40 days to an appellate court and he may lodge a mercy petition to the army chief within 60 days of the decision by the appellate court. He may also lodge a mercy petition to the president of Pakistan within 90 days after the decision of the army chief on the mercy petition.

The RAW agent was found guilty of carrying out espionage activities in the country by the FGCM. In disregard for all evidence, India, however, claims he was kidnapped from Iran last year.

Tehmina Janjua had told the Indian high commissioner that the trial against Jhadav was conducted under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and Official Secret Act of 1923.

She underscored that the Pakistanis incarcerated in Indian prisons had not been provided consular access for years, despite repeated requests and follow-up by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Another official at the foreign ministry told The Nation that the consular access issue stood decided as Janjua had refused the facility unless there was a change of mind.

“India is putting pressure through statements and diplomatic contacts to get consular access to Jadhav. This (consular access) is highly unlikely,” he said.

He added: “Kulbhushan Jadhav has been given all the rights and he can appeal against the verdict. They should not ask for more.”

The Indian spy’s conviction has intensified tension between Pakistan and India as Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh said if Pakistan went ahead with the execution, it will amount to a “premeditated murder”.

Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa has, however, said that there would be no compromise on alleged Indian spy Jadhav’s death sentence. Politicians from all parties have also shown unity on the issue.

Last week, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz had given a shut up call to India warning that irresponsible statements could aggravate hostility.

“There is need to arrest growing crisis in Pakistan-India relations before it becomes serious.

All political parties of Pakistan are unanimous that award of the death penalty after due process and overwhelming evidence against a foreign spy who carried out subversive activities and promoted terrorism is a correct decision,” he had said.

Former ambassador Fauzia Nasreen said that previously the Indian government was not ready to own Jadhav and when he had been awarded death sentence, they had started crying.

“This is a contradiction in itself. First, they refused to own him and now they want to save him and go to any extent. India’s policy is confusing,” she said.

Nasreen said that if Jadhav was not a spy, why was he impersonating as a Muslim and using multiple identities.

International affairs expert A Z Hilali said that Jadhav had planned and coordinated terror acts in Pakistan. “He has confessed his crimes before a court.

He is a terrorist and has been convicted through a legal process. India should not support a terrorist,” he added.

Hilali said that India was involved in disturbing the law and order in Pakistan and was at the same time pointing fingers at Pakistan. “This can’t prove their innocence,” he said.