HAFIZABAD- The district administration and the Health Department have chalked out a comprehensive programme to ensure administration of anti-polio drops to each and every kid below five years of age during the drive being started from Monday (today).

The campaign will continue till April 19.

To finalise arrangements for the campaign, the Health Department convened a meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner. The meeting was attended among others by representative of World Health Organisation, heads of different departments and members of the District Anti-Polio Committee.

The DC called upon members of civil society, parents and officials to ensure effective vaccination of the children across the district to weed out the crippling disease. DDO Health Dr Rehan informed the participants that 206,104 children would be provided anti-polio drops by 482 mobile teams which would visit every house in the district.