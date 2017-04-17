CHITRAL-The Awami National Party (ANP) held a meeting of the party workers for its reorganisation as the district office-bearers had resigned and the workers had nominated 10 new members for Chitral.

ANP Provincial Vice President Javed Yousafzai and provincial joint secretary Nisar Khan attended the meeting. Iftikhar Jan and Imtiaz Jan opposed the nomination of the new members. Hence Javed Yousafzai while addressing the party workers said that the 10 persons nominated by party workers will be selected for one year. However, after criticism, now it will be decided by the provincial leadership. After the decision of provincial president, nobody will be allowed to oppose the decision otherwise it will be termed conspiracy against the party, he said.

Aljah Eidul Hussain termed it a conspiracy against the party. He said that the former district cabinet had badly failed to get elected even a Nazim or councilor of union council that show their weakness. Now, according to democratic way after proper counseling with party workers, new office-bearers had been nominated for strengthening of the party but Jan brothers want to fail once again the party as they want their monopoly on it, they said.

A large number of party workers stood as protest and raised their hands in favour of Eidul Hussain and warned that if he was not elected as president they will abandon the party.

Another public meeting was held at Khurkushandeh village where a large number of people joined ANP from other parties. Haji Javed, Nisar Khan, Muzafar Jan, Eidul Hussain and other leaders put party caps on their heads and joined ANP.

Talking to public gathering, Eidul Hussain said that ANP leadership and former chief minister Amir Haider Hoti spent billions of rupees on different developmental schemes at Chitral despite that there is no elected MPA, MNA or even a councilor from this party.

He said that he remained district president of PPP but he frustrated from present leadership because they failed to invite their PM to Chitral in 5 years. An ANP flag-hoisting ceremony was also held at Khurkushandeh.