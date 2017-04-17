NOORPUR THAL - The Education Department launched the month-long enrolment campaign in the tehsil to ensure 100 percent enrolment of children in schools.

The campaign was launched under the supervision of DDO Education Sheikh Amjad Ejaz. Speaking to the media, he said that children under the age of five will be enrolled during the campaign. He said every child of the tehsil will be provided education, adding that the campaign aims at bringing all out of school children to educational institutions. He said that education is the key to prosperity as no society can progress without equipping its children with modern education.

Assistant Education Officers - Malik Khalid Rahdari, Abid Hussain Bhatti, Gohar Latif, Amer Abbas Khan and Syed Nazir Hussain were also present on the occasion.

New KPC body elected

KHANEWAL- Syed Hammad Shah has been elected unopposed as Khanewal Press Club president in the annual election here the other day.

According to the results, the panel of Grand Journalists Alliance clinched the election. The other office-bearers elected include: Adnan Saeed Ch general secretary, Iqbal Qureshi senior vice president, Sajid Khan vice president, Rana Usman joint secretary, Muhammad Aurangzeb finance secretary, Ashraf Gadhi Auditor, Amir Hussaini office secretary, Rana Moeen information secretary and Muhammad Fiaz was elected deputy information secretary.