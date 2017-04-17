CHINIOT:-Seven members of a family including women and children were hospitalized after they consumed a “toxic sweet dish” here on Sunday. Rescue sources said that health condition of seven member of a family including 3 women and 4 children deteriorated after they ate ‘kheer’ which turned to be toxic in Doulatpur area. They were shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 17-Apr-2017 here.
Seven hospitalised after eating ‘kheer’
